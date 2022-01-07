Aleksey Pushkov, a member of the Federation Council of Russia, ridiculed the statement of the head of the press service of the US State Department, Ned Price, that the White House was ready to help Kazakhstan resolve the crisis. In his Telegram-the channel, he said that the republic should avoid such services.

“They have been“ helping ”Afghanistan for 20 years, assisting Ukraine with organizing a coup,” he said and recalled that the United States also supported militants in Syria and offered its services to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

“And now it’s the turn of Kazakhstan,” the senator concluded and urged the country’s authorities to flee such assistance in the other direction.

Earlier, Price condemned the violence in Kazakhstan and called on the authorities and protesters in the republic to jointly seek a way out of the situation.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on Sunday, January 2, due to an increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. Soon economic demands were replaced by political ones: the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the “clan” of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.