The last game that Nintendo offered us on the course spin-offs of Mario has been Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart Tour for mobile devices. But these are not your typical racing games: Firstly Home Circuit uses our house and requires a physical car which must be purchased separately and Mario Kart Tour is a very simplified version. So since 2014 we are without a classic Mario Kart game, since the Switch version of Mario Kart 8 is a port of Wii U.

In his prediction made in the GamesIndustry.biz article, Kantan Games analyst Dr. Serkan Toto devote a few words to what could be the next Mario Kart game. He hinted that the game will come with a twist, a new mechanic as well as a retelling of the saga.

“I am aware that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still selling very well on the Nintendo Switch, but Mario Kart 9 is in active development (and comes with a new twist) and Nintendo may announce it this year.“says the analyst.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game in the racing saga of the series, with over 38 million copies sold. Nintendo has never released two Mario Kart games on the same console, but we cannot consider Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as a native Switch game as it is a port. In any case, we just have to wait.

Source: GamesIndustry