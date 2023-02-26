The only road that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) can take from Artemovsk (Ukrainian name is Bakhmut) is under the control of Russian military personnel. This was stated by the Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin on Sunday, February 26.

“Around Artemovsk, the enemy is in an unfavorable situation, since the Ukrainian units have only one road left to leave the city, which is already under our fire influence,” Pushilin said.

According to him, currently there is a “promotion of Russian volunteer units” to the north-west of the city.

“In the near future we expect positive news in this direction. In a number of areas, the fighting moved into the stage of mopping up. The enemy continues to try to hold the front north of the Chasov Yar-Artemovsk highway, ”he said in an interview with TASS.

Earlier, on February 25, former US Marine Troy Offenbecker, who is fighting on the side of Ukraine, estimated the lifespan of a Ukrainian soldier on the front line of Artemivsk at four hours. He described the situation in the region as a meat grinder. In addition, he doubted that the Ukrainian army would be able to maintain control over the city.

As the Times wrote, Ukrainian and Western officials are ready to admit that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have to withdraw from Artemivsk. They admit that Ukrainian nationalists can be surrounded and cut off from supply lines. To prevent this from happening, the option of withdrawing troops and reducing the level of strategic value of Artemovsk is being considered.

On February 23, adviser to the acting head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, said that in the Artyomovsk and Uglidar directions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are losing manpower and equipment, and they are stealing financial assistance from Western curators.

The day before, Gagin reported that the Russian military were fighting almost in the center of Artemovsk. He stressed that the military initiative is with the RF Armed Forces.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

