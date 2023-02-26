Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj sees the tenth package of EU sanctions, which came into force on Saturday, as an important blow against the aggressor Russia. “It is powerful, directed against the terrorist state’s military industry and financial sector and against the propagandists who have drowned Russian society in lies and are trying to spread their lies around the world,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video message. “They will definitely not succeed.” At the same time, he once again insisted on punitive measures against Russia’s nuclear industry.

The deputy head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service has meanwhile announced details of the planned counter-offensive by its own armed forces, which should also succeed with the help of western tank supplies. And French President Emmanuel Macron wants to travel to China in early April for talks on internationally united action against Russian aggression.

Alfa Bank and Wagner Group

The EU this time sanctioned 87 additional individuals and 34 organizations it believed were contributing in one way or another to Russia’s war against Ukraine. Among them is Alfa-Bank, which is considered Russia’s largest privately owned financial institution. Also included on the sanctions list were deputy ministers, Russian government officials, those responsible for the deportation and forced adoption of Ukrainian children, and new members of the Russian Federation Council.

According to the Council of Member States, the EU has now put 1,473 people and 205 organizations on the sanctions list on the grounds that they undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.







Among other sanctions regimes, the EU has now also imposed sanctions on eleven other members and seven institutions linked to the Russian mercenary group Wagner.

Military intelligence: Ukraine plans spring offensive

According to the deputy head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Wadym Skibizkyj, he expects his army to launch a counter-offensive against the Russian occupiers this spring. “I think we’ll be ready for a counter-offensive in the spring,” Skibizkyj told the newspapers of the Funke media group. However, the exact time depends on several factors – such as the delivery of western weapons, which are very important for the attacked country.

Skibizkyj emphasized that Ukraine’s goal is the liberation of its entire territory – including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia had annexed in 2014. “We won’t stop until we have our country back in the 1991 borders. That is our message to Russia and to the international community.”







The secret service agent also did not rule out attacks on arms depots in areas close to the Russian border: “It is possible that we will also destroy arms depots or military equipment on Russian territory, for example around the city of Belgorod. Attacks on Ukraine are launched from there. This is something like a threat to Kharkiv.”