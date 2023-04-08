In the aftermath of the release of Super Mario Bros. The Movie in cinemas, Jack Black also published the video clips officer of the song “Peaches” which is part of the soundtrack of the animated film, being in all respects the song that is sung by Black himself in his interpretation of Bowser.

As you can easily imagine, this is a somewhat over the top piece, as is the interpretation of Jack Black, as usual.

In the video we see him playing and singing in a green suit with a flashy red tuft that should somehow recall the figure of Bowserwhich in Super Mario Bros. The Movie is played by the actor in question.

The song “Peaches” emerges during the film in a musical break that has the famous villain of the series as its protagonist, who obviously could not fail to have some musical inclination given the interpreter chosen for the occasion.

On the other hand, Black immediately proved to be very enthusiastic about the project and from the outset he was one of the most popular choices also by the public, for the rest he had spared no criticism for some decisions taken in terms of interpreters, such as Chris Pratt as Mario. To learn more about the film, we refer you to our review of Super Mario Bros. The Movie.