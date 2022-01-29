“Vlahovic? I agree with Fiorentina in taking all this money, even if we take it from Juventus, a bitter rival. With the money he has, I am pleased to keep him in the stands for one season and let him free on a free transfer. I would be taken out. But I’m a dreamer. I didn’t like Vlahovic for the lies he told, that he would stay until June, while he already had the agreement. Italy has become a fool, football is a bad example of how instead a person should behave in loyalty. We Fiorentina fans are also forced to endure this migration of players to Juventus and it is difficult to digest. I would say that the fans should be respected a little more. But not only in Florence, also in Naples , in Rome. As we artists respect our public, so should the players. Now we talk about money, football is the biggest divider of money, from prosecutors to players, passing through presidents. Let’s educate the fans not to get so passionate anymore and let’s not take the piss out of them. As my father used to say ‘money sends water uphill’. If it is a question of money, then it is necessary to educate the elements that are at stake to say that that is the point, not that one is in love with Florence, Naples, etc. Sanremo Festival? I experienced it in all sorts of ways, I did 6 as a singer, others as an author. I will not watch the whole Festival because I do not watch any TV program in its entirety as I am bored. I’ll take a look, listen to the songs on the radio. I have a strong love for Naples, I have led Naples Before and After for years “.