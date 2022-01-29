A Verissimo Manuel Bortuzzo – on Sunday 30 January – he talks about his experience at Big Brother Vip and his meeting with Lulù Selassie. And of the episode that changed his life forever on February 3, 2019 when a gunshot hit him and nearly killed him: “I don’t ask myself why what happened. For my attackers I feel pity. They are people who speak for themselves. In these cases, indifference is the best weapon that can be used. The Paralympics are a dream waiting to be achieved and I want to try ».