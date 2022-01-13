Awesome motorcycle stories, who doesn’t have them. And above all, who doesn’t like to hear them told. That is why MotoKicX serves a strong story every Thursday, a matter of starting the day well. This week: Dakar rider Manuel Lucchese.

“During my first Dakar participation, my block broke. A mix of sleep deprivation (you sleep an average of two hours a night), desperation and madness made me think it was a good idea to start pushing my engine. The result: hallucinations. The things I saw then pass by!

Luckily I didn’t hallucinate when I saw two South American locals in their pickup. They went to the bivouac to pick up my spare block. After assembly I managed to arrive the next morning (!), even 30 minutes before the final start time. I immediately drove on, knowing full well that I would never have enough gas to make it to the finish.

At a large sand dune just ahead, I thought I was hallucinating again when I saw overturned trucks and ATVs while a local in his Dodge Ram just drove up and down the dune as if it were the most normal thing in the world. With his arm out the window. I was able to borrow petrol there and made it to the finish. After which my second block also broke down a day later and I still had to give up…”

Text Pieter Ryckaert – Illustration Bruno Vackier