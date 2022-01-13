The world championship Endurance 2022 has already signed a new record even before the engines are switched on, and this time not from a technical point of view: for the coming season, in fact, the participation of well ten pilots united by one previous experience in Formula 1, a number never so high in the history of this category. Had it not been for the forfeits of Kazuki Nakajima and Anthony Davidson, both of whom retired from competitions at the end of last season, the figure would have been even greater. Instead of the Japanese, however, you can ‘console’ with the promotion of Paul Di Resta from LMP2 to the Hypercar class in Peugeot, with the Scottish driver who, in his curriculum, boasts four consecutive F1 championships from 2010 to 2013, all spent in Force India At the same time, the departure of the British will be rewarded by the signing of his compatriot Will Stevens in the JOTA team in LMP2.

In addition to the aforementioned pilots, there is no lack of other confirmations such as those of Kamui Kobayashi, Brendon Hartley and Sebastien Buemi, all belonging to the Toyota brand. The latter, contrary to the personal satisfactions captured in the GT panorama, do not have a great palmarès in the top car series, except for a single exploit of the Japanese: in 2012, in fact, he took an excited 3rd place at the wheel of the Sauber, precisely on the occasion of his home GP in Suzuka. Among the great news recently announced, there will also be the return of Robert Kubica the LMP2, with the Pole – winner of the 2008 Canadian GP – who will alternate his role as reserve driver in Alfa Romeo with the one just agreed in Prema, where he will be part of a trio made up of him, Lorenzo Colombo and Louis Deletraz. Speaking of news in LMP2, it is worth noting the debut of the American team Penske, which will look forward to the 2022 season focusing on the Brazilian Felipe Nasr, also the protagonist of two years spent in the Circus at the wheel of the Sauber. Together with the South American, they will also arrive Esteban Gutierrez and the French Sebastien Bourdais, four-time Champ Car champion. The list of ten former Formula 1 drivers ends with an Italian representative as Gianmaria Bruni, who will move to LMGTE Pro 18 years after his experience in Minardi.