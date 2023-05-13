Considering the bulk of their squad, little was expected of the Pumas in this tournament, in addition, the club started with Rafael Puente Jr. on the bench, a coach who has not won anything in his entire career. Although with the arrival of Mohamed to the squad the outlook improved, in the end only failure has materialized, the same thing that was cooked up from the beginning of the tournament.
Now the club is already analyzing the future of the squad, and the reality is that they have promised heavy signings to the ‘Turk’, but due to the club’s finances, said promise is not easy to fulfill. Therefore, the cats together with the coaching staff analyze the market options on the table and could strengthen the squad by signing players who end their contract and which implies a much lower average cost. Thus, those of the UNAM have five names on the list.
Rafael Carioca, Luis Fuentes, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Celso Ortiz and Cecilio Dominguez These are some of the names that interest the Pedregal team for the upcoming market. All of them end their relationship with their current teams and at the moment none have a formal renewal offer. Pumas could take advantage of this fact to probe their conditions and find out if some of them are interested in joining the squad that the ‘Turk’ is forming, as well as define if there are conditions to pay their salaries, many of them well above the club average. .
