The announcement in this regard came from the game’s official Twitter account. Its new publication date will be November 14, 2023. So it will go from the summer to the autumn season and it will be necessary to wait more.

In his message on Twitter about Hogwarts Legacy those responsible for the game say ‘we know fans are eager to play on Switch, so creating the best possible experience is our top priority’.

The message ends with ‘thank you for your patience’. Originally, this title would be released on Switch on July 25, 2023. It is to be imagined that Avalanche Software needs more time to adapt it to the Nintendo console.

In the end, the players will benefit from this extra time, since they will be able to receive a version of Hogwarts Legacy up to what they want.

In its financial report, Warner Bros. Discovery revealed that it has high expectations for this version.

Especially for the Japanese market, where the Nintendo Switch, due to its user base, has a greater presence than PS5. The version of this console got pretty decent sales.

Hogwarts Legacy launches on Nintendo Switch on 11/14/23. We know fans are looking forward to playing on Switch, therefore creating the best possible experience is our top priority. Thank you for your patience. Available now on PS5 & PS4, Xbox X|S & Xbox One, and PC. pic.twitter.com/nADieNbMvw — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) May 12, 2023

Currently Hogwarts Legacy is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The first versions were those for next-generation consoles, which came out on February 10, 2023.

Those of the previous one, PS4 and Xbox One, just did it on May 5. The adaptation for Switch will be the last to come out of the game, which is based on the Unreal Engine 4 graphics engine, which works well on the Nintendo system.

Unfortunately, no trailer for this version of the game is available. It is necessary to wait for Avalanche Software and WB Games to share a video to appreciate the work done.

While the other versions of the game have sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, which have generated profits of more than one billion dollars. It is a complete success thanks to the reception of the players.

Apart from Hogwarts Legacy We have more video game information at EarthGamer.