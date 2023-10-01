The Catalan independence movement does not renounce its intention announced this week to link the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as President of the Government in a new legislature to the holding of a new independence referendum, in addition to achieving the already repeated amnesty. However, this Sunday, coinciding with the celebration of the sixth anniversary of the illegal 1-0 consultation, its leaders avoided referring directly to those conversations with those responsible for the PSOE and even less talking about the ‘small print’ regarding them.

Their interventions, however, were equally vindictive, in a clear appeal more directed to their bases. Thus, the fled former president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, did not even mention the amnesty, although he did warn Sánchez that he is not willing to “sell away” everything that 1-O represents for the independence movement in exchange for “solutions.” personal.” That is to say, he refuses to enter into what he has described as “autonomous peace”, that is, a situation that implies giving up the unilateral route, doing it again and that simply means turning the page.

As president of the Council for the Republic, he spoke by videoconference in an event organized by the sovereigntist platforms in the Plaza de Cataluña in Barcelona that brought together some 4,500 people. According to Puigdemont, there are actors from the independence movement who have tried in recent times to corner everything that 1-O entails, but he believes that this is beginning to change and that is why he called to “explore this path.” «We have it in our hands, but it depends on our will because we have demonstrated the capacity. We have to do everything possible not for a dispersion, but for a confluence of wills for independence, so that 1-O is the nerve that determines political action,” he encouraged.

There were also no direct references to his political rivals, but at the same time fellow travelers. Until now the discourse that was used is that there were ‘good’ independentistas (those who refused to get involved in the stability of Spanish politics) and ‘bad’ ones (those who supported Sánchez to govern in Madrid). The twist of Puigdemont’s script, willing to invest the socialist candidate, has upset the secessionist movement, which in any case exhibited more unity this Sunday than in previous years.

«Self-determination, at the center»



Along these lines, the current head of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, claimed 1-O from the Fonollosa City Council (Barcelona) and insisted on placing a new independence referendum in the equation for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez, in line with the controversial motion approved by the Parliament this week and promoted by ERC and Junts. According to him, there is room to agree in the negotiations, but he warned that any agreement must serve to “move forward in the referendum.”

Pere Aragonès, in the institutional declaration on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of 1-O



Efe







In any case, he demanded amnesty for all those involved in the 1-O as a necessary step for the escaped politicians to return and for no one else to go to prison for their involvement in the ‘procés’, although he insisted that this measure in itself alone does not solve the problem. “Self-determination must be placed at the center of conflict resolution,” he asserted.

Aragonès also urged the unity of the independence movement to make a new referendum a reality, whose result would be “respected and implemented.” “We will do it with all the conviction, looking for the meeting point that we must be able to build,” he said in his speech.

The ANC rejects “historical mandates”



However, these approaches to dialogue by ERC and Junst are not well regarded by the ANC (Catalan National Assembly). “We do not want historical pacts or historical mandates,” warned its president, Dolors Feliu, in an event where she vindicated 1-O and also the violent response of the independence movement after the sentences of the ‘procés’ in the riots in Plaza Urquinaona in Barcelona. .

“We only want the historic date of independence,” said Feliu. At the same time, he insisted that the amnesty is a “trap” despite clarifying that, if it is approved in Congress, the Parliament should immediately reactivate the unilateral declaration of independence. “Our deputies are in Congress negotiating I don’t know what,” he criticized. “Independence is done here, not in Congress,” he said, while demanding the holding of new territorial elections in Catalonia.