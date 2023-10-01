LAccording to the Conference of Education Ministers, there will be a shortage of around 25,000 teachers in Germany by 2025. There are currently 1,500 unfilled positions in Berlin alone. Years ago, the capital’s universities promised their state government that they would train around two thousand teachers every year, which they never achieved. But there was also a lack of sufficient applicants, Berlin universities recently complained. Perhaps a look at your own research could show ways out of the misery?

It is part of the self-image of robotics researchers that their work never wants to replace other people’s work with machines. It is said that many human skills are far too complex for machine intelligence to replace them. You then devote yourself to researching this complexity in order to ultimately be able to map it mechanically.

Teaching children is undoubtedly an activity that requires intelligence. But why shouldn’t an intelligent robot be able to do the same? Research into this has long been underway in the joint Science of Intelligence Cluster of Excellence of the Berlin University Alliance, the University of Potsdam and the Max Planck Institute for Human Development. The goal of the cluster could be called a mundanization or de-hierarchization of intelligence. Intelligence can be found everywhere: in schools of fish, in mice and cockatoos, in machines – and of course in people too. The aim is to analyze and recreate ubiquitous intelligence, for example by examining communication between humans and robots in order to improve mutual interactions. The cluster is committed to basic research, but it is also always about applications such as the creation of “robot teachers” or “learning companions”. So if Berlin universities don’t manage to train enough young teachers, could they just build some?

Ethical dilemmas

Pepper, that’s the name of the cute learning companion, has not yet been used in the harsh everyday school life in Berlin. But it was already a crowd puller at the cluster’s most recent exhibition. The Science of Intelligence Fair 2023 made it clear that the assertion that we don’t know what intelligence is does not have to stand in the way of replicating intelligence. At least they are aware that AI “raises ethical questions”, which is why they want to develop ethically justifiable methods for future intelligence research.







But will it be enough to uphold a European AI ethic in contrast to Chinese AI applications, as was expressed at the panel on “safe AI”? You probably have to write this off as wishful thinking when at the same time you say that in AI you are playing with systems whose consequences you cannot foresee. The term “technology assessment” once existed to address this dilemma, the antiquated nature of which is obvious given the dynamics of research in this area.

However, intelligence researchers do not tend to be culturally pessimistic. They do not fear that people are antiquated, but rather work optimistically to improve them. The fact that their projects are aimed at social problems and well-researched deficits in humanoid intelligence cannot be denied.

For example, teacher robots: Initially, research with them serves to better understand the non-verbal parts of communication between teachers and students. As a research tool, the robot is intended to improve educators, not replace them. The robot could become the better explainer, the more patient and never-tiring conveyor of routine knowledge. The robot could even be the fairer teacher because, unlike humans, it does not experience any social discrimination against students from socially disadvantaged homes.







Studies have shown that children react positively to knowledge being imparted by humanoid assistants. Given the shortage of teachers or nursing staff or simple service employees, there can be no question of replacing human intelligence with machine intelligence.

Diversity of intelligence

Intelligence research is currently overshadowed by the spectacular successes of AI, although it is actually only a sub-discipline of this much more comprehensive approach to the phenomenon of intelligence. It is not exactly the case that the intelligence researchers in this cluster look down on AI when they say somewhat disparagingly that AI has so far only produced texts that sometimes appear intelligent and sometimes are simply nonsense. However, it is not so much appeals to ethics that protect against the fears surrounding AI, but rather the results of intelligence research, because they give machine-generated AI a rather modest place in the enormous diversity of intelligence as a biological phenomenon.

Given the range of research in this cluster with its 130 researchers from twelve disciplines ranging from sociology, philosophy and robotics to psychology, it is clear that the current debate about the risks of AI suffers from the misunderstanding that intelligence has already understood it because ChatGPT now exists. Anyone who, like members of the cluster, deals with the intelligence of the swarming behavior of hundreds of small, stupid fish or recreates them individually and then observes how this “RoboFish” interacts with real fish using social rules will perhaps come to insights about intelligence , which far dwarf the successes of AI.

Now it has always been a sign of good research that it does not rely on the intelligence of just its own discipline. What will come out of the intensive interaction between those involved in this cluster is therefore completely open. That is perhaps the best argument for its continued financing.