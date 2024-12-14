Puigdemont reiterates his discomfort with the PSOE after the meeting in Switzerland: “We cannot continue like this”

The meeting that members of the PSOE held this Friday with the representatives of Junts Jordi Turull and Míriam Nogueras has not served to calm the discontent of the independentists towards the Government. This Saturday, at a party conclave in Vila-seca (Tarragona), the president of the party, Carles Puigdemont, intervened electronically to reaffirm the message he already delivered last Monday, when he gave a very poor assessment of the agreement with the PSOE and demanded that Pedro Sánchez submit to a question of confidence to try to revalidate the support of the Chamber.

“We cannot continue like this,” summarized Puigdemont, who has assured that the degree of compliance with the agreement signed with the socialists in exchange for Sánchez’s investiture is, a year later, “very disappointing.”

For this reason, the president of Junts has asked the party to be “prepared for any eventuality” in relations with the PSOE and the Government. “We are prepared to assume any political and personal cost for the decisions we make,” he reiterated, in an effort to emphasize that his warning is not a bluff but a position that he is willing to maintain.

The PSOE meets with Junts in Switzerland after Puigdemont’s warning to the Government

Before the National Council of his party, Puigdemont has also assured that, although for him the pacts with the PSOE are not “taboo”, the experience “does not invite optimism.” “If they want to continue doing things as always, they will not be able to count on Junts,” he stated, since, as he insisted, the party is not “hostage to anyone.”