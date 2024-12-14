The A-3 will be completely closed to traffic of vehicles in both directions between kilometer points 9,480 and 9,520 (at the height of the Madrid neighborhood of Saint Eugenia) between 11:00 p.m. this Saturday and 8:00 a.m. on Sunday due to dismantling and removal works on two pedestrian walkways that are being carried out by the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility.

These walkways, which facilitate the connection between the urban center of Santa Eugenia and its educational and sports facilities (which include a public school and institute, a municipal sports center and a sports center) will be dismantled and removed during the hours in which the highway closure is maintained, according to the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

For this reason, vehicles that circulate on that highway on the night of Saturday to Sunday must take alternative detourswhich will also be indicated through the signage that will be available on the variable message light panels of the Management Center. DGT located in the area of ​​influence of the affected section.

Thus, vehicles leaving Madrid heading to Valencia must turn off at exit 6 of the highway to later continue on M-40 until exit 19B, where they will join the M-31 until exit 3 to continue on M-45, from where they will join the A-3 highway.

Vehicles entering Madrid from Valencia must take the exit 12 of the A-3 highway to later continue along M-45, from where they will detour towards the M-31, and then go to the M-40, from where they will rejoin the A-3 highway. Emergency access to the Infanta Leonor University Hospital through exit 7 of A-3 in both directions will have an accompaniment team that will allow access to that center.

The DGT asks “maximum caution and attention to the signaling of works” while these works last. Traffic will also inform of the planned outage, as well as the delays that may occur and the alternative routes in the connections that the radio and television stations make with the traffic information service , through