The last 10 men's soccer champion countries at the Olympic Games

This summer between July 24 and August 10 the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and in the men's soccer discipline, 16 countries will participate and will seek to win a medal.
In the following list we count the 10 last gold medal winners in the most recent editions.
France won the gold medal by beating Brazil 2-0 in the final, who finished with the silver medal. Yugoslavia would take the bronze medal by defeating Italy 2-1.
What is currently known as Russia, the Soviet Union at that time was the winner of the gold medal after beating Brazil 2-1, which took silver in the discipline for the second Olympic Games in a row. West Germany won bronze and once again left Italy with fourth place in the Olympic competition for the second consecutive time.
The host city saw its country win the gold medal by defeating Poland 3-2. Ghana won the bronze medal after narrowly beating Australia.
Since these Olympics, men's football has been U-23 with permission to call up a maximum of three players over that age.
It was the first time that an African country won the gold medal, Nigeria beat Argentina 3-2. Brazil won bronze by beating Portugal 5-0.
For the second consecutive Olympics, an African country won gold, this time it was Cameroon, which defeated Spain 5-3 in a penalty shootout after having tied 2-2. Chile beat the United States 2-0 and took bronze.
For the first time in its history, Argentina won the gold medal by defeating Paraguay 1-0. Italy would win bronze after beating Iraq 1-0.
For the second consecutive Olympic tournament, Argentina won gold again by beating Nigeria 1-0. Once again, Brazil would win bronze by defeating Belgium 3-0.