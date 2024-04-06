Puigdemont despises Aragonès and presents himself as the only real defender of independence

Carles Puigdemont entered the campaign fully this Saturday. He did so with his first 'in-person' rally since 2017, without screens in between and surrounded by nearly two thousand followers who traveled to the town of Elna, in the French department of Pyrenees-Orientales, in the Occitania region. The dozens of buses and cars arriving from the other side of the border filled the parking lots of this area that the independentists call Catalunya Nord and to which the former president has moved this week after more than six years residing in Waterloo and from which they intend to lead their particular 'assault' to reconquer the Generalitat.

There, just 30 kilometers from Spanish territory, which he still does not dare to set foot in while awaiting the entry into force of Pedro Sánchez's promised amnesty, the still fugitive made it clear that Junt views the parliamentary elections on May 12 as a contest exclusively between Puigdemont himself and the socialist Salvador Illa. And that in this fight for the Generalitat the third party in contention, the current Catalan president Pere Aragonès, has nothing to do, as the polls seem to indicate, because his Government “has lost its way.”