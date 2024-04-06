Genoa – A promotion in all fields, ranging from presence at Vinitaly in Verona to Book fair of Turin. From the television commercials already seen at the Sanremo Festival, from the now tested inflatable mortar that will end up on the Seine to the participation in “Italy my love” in Tokyo, a preparatory event for next year's Expo in Japan. And a calendar of events still work in progress that ranges from sport with two stages of the Giro d'Italia and the Mountain Bike World Championship to music with Silent disco in the Riviera towns.

The territorial promotion program for Liguria was presented away in Milan, with the trip of the inflatable mortar to Darsena. On the other hand, despite the growth of international tourists, Lombardy remains the first reference market for Liguria in terms of visitors. “The summer of 2024 will be marked by great events for our Region, with initiatives of all kinds that will be able to meet the tastes of all citizens and all tourists who choose us for their holidays – declares President Giovanni Toti – We range from sport to cinema, passing through the outdoors and shows, without forgetting what will be one of the most awaited moments of the summer: the end of the restoration work on the Via dell'Amore, the splendid walk between Riomaggiore and Manarola which represents one of the most iconic and well-known points of our Liguria. We therefore expect a summer of large numbers, also thanks to the many promotional campaigns that we have implemented in recent months to make our strengths known in Italy and around the world – continues the president – ​​Thanks to all these initiatives and events In short, Liguria will be able to consolidate itself even more internationally as a holiday destination, in summer as in other seasons”.

“We continue to work on territorial marketing strategies to sustainably valorise all of Liguria and its peculiarities, from Ponente to Levante, starting from Liguria's next participation in Vinitaly up to the valorisation of our hinterland, of the excellences and of the main events of the summer – says the vice president of the Liguria Region with responsibility for Agriculture, Hinterland Development and Territorial Marketing Alessandro Piana – Liguria, as an all-season travel destination, has great qualities and potential: both must be further developed, starting from the real needs of those who live in Liguria to being increasingly inclusive to attract those visitors, attentive and aware, who love the environment and the outdoors. A work carried out with a common direction in recent years, which has already borne fruit and which increasingly aims at “seasonalisation”, to get closer to the times and rhythms of the earth and nature, of man and of environment”.

“Months of great promotional activity and great cultural, musical and sporting events are expected which will take place throughout the Ligurian territory. As regards promotional activity, I would also like to remind you that on 25 and 26 May we will be the only region present in Tokyo for 'Italia Amore Mio' where we will highlight the excellence of our territory and involve the starred chef Ivano Ricchebono who will give demonstrations and tastings using our local products. From 23 to 25 June we will be at the 68th edition of the 'Summer Fancy Food' in New York, the most important international fair in the Food & Beverage sector in the United States: we will have a 54 m2 stand available with 8 participating companies and we will have a space for demonstrations and tastings. Finally, from 25 to 28 April, we will be at Forte Village in Sardinia for 'Amour&Italy for Weddings', a fair dedicated to romantic travel with 120 buyers from all over the world. In short, even for 2024 there are all the conditions to replicate, and why not perhaps exceed, the extraordinary result of over 16 million tourist presences recorded in Liguria last year”, declares the regional councilor for Tourism Augusto Sartori.

From 15 to 17 April, Liguria returns to Vinitaly in Verona, the most important Italian event dedicated to oenology, and does so by focusing on one of the identifying elements of Ligurian production: heroic viticulture. A few days later, on 27 April (and until 11 May), the campaign will be broadcast on national television networks, inspired by the postcard from the Sanremo Festival, signed by director Fausto Brizzi and entitled “Liguria to kiss”.

Sport is one of the key themes of the 2024 offer for Liguria, also considering the fact that Genoa is this year European capital of sport. And one of the most significant for our land is undoubtedly cycling: after the very classic Milan – Sanremo and the Laigueglia Trophy, a real launching pad for young people with a great future, Liguria is once again a protagonist in the Giro d'Italia. On 7 and 8 May Genoa and Liguria celebrate and greet the passage of the tour with “Liguria in pink”, welcoming in style the iconic and highly followed stage race, now in its 107th edition. Liguria will host the fourth stage, starting from Acqui Terme and arriving in Andora, and the fifth, starting from Genoa and arriving in Lucca.

From 9 to 13 May it will be the turn of the Turin Book Fair, in which Liguria is a guest region for the first time: three major events scheduled dedicated to as many excellences of Liguria, songwriting, poetry and comedy, 220 square meters of Hall Liguria, with over 20 panels organized by 35 publishers and 19 literary prizes in a five-day event. “'Liguria, a sea of ​​books' is the title chosen for the Region's presence at the Show, with a stand that will recall a typical Ligurian village, a typical little square on the sea overlooked by colorful houses made of books, while the exteriors will be colored by a parade of characters from Ligurian history represented by the artist Jean Blanchaert.

With participation in the 2024 Fair, the Liguria Region continues and expands the success of the experiences of Genoa, Italian Book Capital, which saw 130 presentations in a year, one every three days, and of the centenary of Italo Calvino, celebrated in the Palazzo Ducale in Genoa and the Quirinale Stables in Rome.

From 10 to 12 May, two wheels will once again be protagonists in Liguria with the first round of the Mountain Bike World Cup in Finale Ligure, the outdoor capital. At the same time, from 7 to 12 May, the Riviera International Film Festival: on the banks of the two bays the new edition of what is now one of the most important independent film festivals at a national level, with big names of international cinema expected, including Susan Sarandon. After the debut in London last November, the stages on the snows of Sestriere, on the beaches of Sanremo during the Italian Song Festival and the one in Darsena in Milan, the Ligurian pesto goes sailing on the Seine, in Paris, from 16th to 19th May, to continue the #Pesto masterpiece of Liguria promotion campaign.

Great live music is scheduled for June 28th in Genoa with the “Radio 105 Summer Tour”. Then we dance in the square, but without disturbing people, with 4 evenings dedicated to Silent Disco, during the month of July in Taggia, Albissola Marina, Chiavari and Porto Venere: the emotion of music and the charm of silence for unforgettable nights. Also planned are four talk shows, four evenings of economics, politics and customs organized by the 4 main publishing groups in the country, again in the month of July in Imperia, Savona, Portofino and La Spezia.

In summer 2024, after years of waiting, work will be completed on one of the symbolic places of Liguria in the world: the Via dell'Amore. The spectacular path, among the best known and most beautiful in the world that connects Riomaggiore with Manarola has been closed since September 2012 due to a landslide. At the beginning of last June, the safety and redevelopment work on the first section, approximately 170 meters from the square above the Riomaggiore train station, was completed, and at the beginning of July it was reopened to the public on an experimental basis . The works were managed by the President of the Region Giovanni Toti as Government Commissioner against hydrogeological instability in collaboration with the Municipality of Riomaggiore and the 5 Terre National Park.

From 20 to 25 August, for the eighth year, Liguria is present at the “Meeting of Friendship among Peoples” in Rimini, with a stand dedicated to its food and wine specialities. From 19 to 24 September, as per tradition, one of the leading events on the international panorama of the sector returns: the Genoa Fair hosts the 64th edition of the Boat Show, the most awaited event for nautical lovers and operators.