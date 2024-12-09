The former president of the Generalitat of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont announced this Monday that his party has registered in the Congress of Deputies a parliamentary initiative to ask the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to submit to a question of confidence.

“Today Sánchez continues to show that he is not trustworthy,” he warned in a press conference from Brussels to evaluate the first year of agreement between his party and the PSOE for Sánchez’s investiture.

