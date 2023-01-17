Puglia, Emiliano and the new battle against the government and the drills

There Puglia opposes the green light to drills. Governor Michael Emilian decided to challenge the government And do not approve the Aiuti quater decree, which also contains that measure. The Puglia Region – we read in the Journal – will appeal against the decree of the Meloni government. Michele Emiliano decided it, who already called and lost the referendum against it drill-unblocker Of Renziin addition to having lost in all venues up to EU Court of Justice appeals against extractions. And he accuses the government of hit the environment while he, in order not to leave waste on the street, continues to sign urgent orders to increase the capacity of landfills. To announce the appeal was the president of the regional council Capone, a veteran of the presentation of Elly Schlein in Lecce.

“We from Puglia – explains the president of the regional council Capone – we are born with the sea inside and that is why we will oppose with all our strength to the Christmas decree of the Meloni government. And instead for a real transition you need one social redistribution and the accompaniment of those workers who are currently employed in polluting sectors”. They are the same things – continues the Journal – that they said about Tap, which according to Emiliano would have made fish and tourists disappear. And instead the strength of common sense governments that have overcome the opposition of the Apulian governor (who strangely opposes autonomy) have ensured that they arrive today 8 billion cubic meters of gas more and not one tourist less in Melendugno, where the pipe you can’t even see it.

