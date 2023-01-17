Oncologist Nekhaev said that a person with a severe form of cancer smells like stale meat

A person who has a severe form of cancer smells like stale meat, said Igor Nekhaev, an oncologist, professor of the Russian Academy of Sciences, head of the department of anesthesiology and resuscitation at the Evroonko clinic. The doctor called unusual signs of serious illness in an interview with Lenta.ru.

According to him, many diseases have specific odors that occur when the functions of the organs of the gastrointestinal tract, liver, kidneys, endocrine system, and inflammatory processes are disrupted. For example, for patients with diabetes, the smell of acetone is characteristic, and with pathologies of the kidneys and liver, the smell of ammonia occurs.

Nekhaev claims that often the appearance of a smell can be associated with malignant neoplasms. However, it cannot be guided by the diagnosis, since it becomes noticeable only in the later stages of the disease.

Cancer patients sweat more, they may have an unusual smell, for example, of stale meat. And this is also typical for advanced cancer. Igor Nekhaev oncologist

The oncologist added that dogs are excellent at detecting the specific smell of people with cancer, even at an early stage. Scientists became interested in this after the case of a patient whose life was saved by a pet. She noticed that the dog was constantly sniffing and trying to lick her mole. After the examination, it turned out that the woman had melanoma.

Nekhaev noted that changes in the perception of smells should also be alarming. “If it seems to you that your personal smell has changed, or close people began to smell somehow differently, the usual food suddenly became unpleasant, you need to consult a doctor and look for the cause of these changes,” he advises.

Earlier, urologist Alexander Lubennikov told about diseases in which human urine changes its smell. He explained that, for example, in severe diabetes, the smell of acetone emanates from the urine.