Although the initiative of reform of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) for the reduction of the work week from 48 hours to 40 hours has been the legislative issue that has raised the most expectations, not only in workers in the formal sector, but in Mexican citizens in general, the discussion of this in the Congress of the Union has been postponed.

Under this understanding, recently the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked the legislators of the Federal Legislative Branch to postpone the debate on the reform to reduce the working day to 40 hours in Mexico for after the federal elections.

In this sense, we must not lose sight of the fact that the federal elections this 2024where it will be necessary to choose, among other positions, who occupy the Presidency of the Republic for the next few years, will take place on Sunday, June 2.

It is in this way that, if the request of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is heeded, the Chamber of Deputies would resume the discussion of the labor reform to reduce the work week in Mexico until after June 2 of this year.

And, in his traditional morning conference, the federal president maintained that although there is a probability that the initiative to reform the LFT will be approved, despite the obstacles it has faced, it is best to endorse it once the electoral elections are over. of this 2024.

40-hour work day: there is a NEW DATE to discuss the labor reform / Photo: Freepik

“We do not rule it out, what happens is that we are now in the electoral season and we do not want to act irresponsibly, we are going to wait for the election to pass because, if not, they are going to accuse us of being politically active,” the head of the Federal Executive Branch from the National Palace last week.

It should be emphasized that the opposition parties in the lower house of the Congress of the Union, such as the PAN and the PRI, have accused President López Obrador's party of stop the approval of the 40-hour work day, especially taking into account that the founder of the guinda party has previously supported other amendments on labor matters in favor of workers.

“We are going to wait, there are still six months left until the Government concludes and in two and a half months there are elections, we are going to wait and then we are going to give our final opinion on this matter of the 40 hours,” remarked the head of the Executive.

