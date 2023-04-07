Saturday, April 8, 2023
Puerto Cabello vs. Sports Tolima LIVE: follow the Copa Sudamericana match

April 7, 2023
Puerto Cabello vs. Sports Tolima LIVE: follow the Copa Sudamericana match


Holy Week of International Cups | TimeAt Easter, Colombian teams debut in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. Also, there are big matches in European football.

Those of Hernán Torres seek to take away the undefeated local from the Venezuelan team.

The Puerto Cabello Academy of Venezuela debuts this Thursday in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana against Deportes Tolima of Colombiawith the aim of winning and extending the unbeaten record that he maintains in the local tournament.

Puerto Cabello, led by Venezuelan Noel “Chita” Sanvicente, has won all the games played in the 2023 edition of the Venezuelan league, which puts it on top with 24 points.

The squad, founded in 2011, makes its debut this year in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana after beating Caracas by a minimum in a first qualifying phase.

In 2021, the fort warriors got a pass to the first phase of the international tournament but was eliminated by Metropolitanos, the current Venezuelan soccer champion.

For its part, Deportes Tolima, led by Colombian Hernán Torres, returns to the Copa Sudamericana after its last participation in 2021, in which it finished in last place in the group stage with three draws and three losses.Follow the match LIVE.

