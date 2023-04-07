Emulator developers are reporting that Microsoft has started to crack down on certain forms of emulator distribution on consoles xbox series x and S. The official shop policies of Microsoft they dictate that “products that emulate a gaming system or gaming platform are not allowed on any device family,” but gamers have been evading that restriction for some time.

Can’t find emulators in store Xboxbut there are several options to allow the installation of homebrew applications, including emulators ranging from duckstation until Dolphin and Xenia, through third-party sources. But Microsoft has removed those options.

Emulators and other homebrew apps will now not launch on a console Xbox standard, as you will get the message that “this game or application cannot be launched because it violates the store policy of Microsoft“. The change was quickly noticed in the discord of Xbox Emulation Hub. There is a caveat to all of this.

the consoles Xbox They offer a development mode option that allows you to load apps of your choice, including emulators. Development mode is intended to be an easy way for game and app creators to convert their Xbox on dev and test stations, and access to the mode costs $20.

You also have to go through the (slight) hassle of switching back to standard retail mode every time you want to play a non-emulated game. MicrosoftYou obviously have the right to restrict emulators on your platform, as, again, it’s right there in the store policy, but users are understandably frustrated with sudden changes in how these policies are enforced.

The members of the discord of Xbox Emulation Hub mentioned above hope to start a social media campaign in an effort to convince Microsoft to reverse the decision. Last year, Microsoft also shut down several dev mode accounts Xbox without warning, a move that many suspected had to do with emulation.

The company quickly reversed those shutdowns, saying it had “no plans” to remove development mode, though that statement never directly addressed the emulation issue. Well, at least there are other ways to play the best retro games of all time.

Via: Game Radar