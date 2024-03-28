Disbelief and pain after the dramatic news of the sudden passing of Pedro Digiorgio. The 48-year-old, originally from the municipality of Barletta, in the province of Barletta-Andria-Trani, in Puglia, lost his life in front of the eyes of his colleagues, during the lunch break.

The sad story happened yesterday, Wednesday 28 March, around 3pm. Pedro Digiorgio was working as a driver for a publishing company in Trani and was in the headquarters located in via Sant'Annibale Maria di Francia. His colleagues were unable to do anything to help him, after the alarm the 118 health workers promptly went to the scene. Unfortunately, every attempt to resuscitate the 48-year-old was unsuccessful useless. Paramedics were forced to declare the death of Pedro.

Pedro Digiorgio, remembered by all as a man with a big heart

Friends and company staff are shocked, they still can't understand what happened. He was a reliable worker and a man who was always smiling and helpful to those who knew him. “A big heart”, this is how he is remembered in these hours. In fact, there are numerous posts shared on the web in memory of him, moving words written by those who will cherish him forever a memory of him in my heart.

The local football community is also shocked: it will no longer be cheering in the stands

Also there Barletta football community she is shocked. Pedro Digiorgio was a supporter of the local team and everyone remembers him in the stands, ready to shout and cheer. For the next derby of his favorite team, the fans have decided to do not take a seat in the stands. A gesture as a sign of respect and mourning for the passing of an important figure.

Goodbye Pedro, you left all of Barletta in pain. We will never forget you.

The club, the team and the technical staff join in the great sorrow of the family and of all the fans who knew him.

Today my heart stopped for a moment. Why is life so stressful? Why so much pain? I don't want to think that you are no longer here. You had a courageous smile, a good soul, you were light. I will never forget your words. You have to do it, you have to win regardless. I will carry you forever in my heart.

Many people have clung to the pain of the family, struck by an unexpected loss. The memory of Pedro will continue to live forever in the hearts of those who loved him.

Read also: Ivan Panza died instantly, his girlfriend is in serious condition.