The authorities of the state of Puebla have registered an increase in the movement of Popocatéptl volcanowho has recorded more than 20 exhalations throughout this Monday, February 19.

Thus, Doctors and authorities recommend the use of face masksuse salt water at least three times a day and cover surfaces that contain water to avoid any infection or respiratory disease in the following hours.

Although the indication is general, it is recommended that the main sectors affected are those that have respiratory problems, the elderly and those under 18 years of agebecause they are the most exposed sectors.

Beautiful sunset

In the midst of the increase in ash fall, today there was also a beautiful sunset in the volcano arealeaving the people of Puebla and the rest of the Mexicans some excellent postcards.

Through social networks, various users were able to capture with their cell phone cameras how the sun hid behind the imposing mountain, painting the sky in a faint orange and red color.

However, what complemented the beautiful spectacle was that 'Don Goyo' had launched a large fumarole at the moment, painting a large cloud over the color orange and dividing the sky into two tones.