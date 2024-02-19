Russian intelligence officer Zarya: in the Kherson direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces switched to NATO weapons

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kherson direction have switched to NATO standard weapons. About it RIA News said a Russian intelligence officer from the Dnepr group of troops with the call sign Zarya.

According to him, his unit came under fire from all NATO weapons, with the exception of machine guns. “There was practically nothing Soviet. Artillery, mortars – everything is NATO,” the soldier said.

Zarya suggested that the Ukrainian Armed Forces organized a replacement of weapons because Ukraine had run out of Soviet reserves.