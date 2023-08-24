Flightradar24: Prigozhin’s plane dipped sharply in the last seconds of the flight

The Embraer-135 aircraft, which crashed in the Tver region, on board of which Evgeny Prigozhin was, began to decline sharply in the last seconds of the flight. This follows from the published website Flightradar 24 business jet flight reports.

It says that the plane climbed to a height of 28 thousand thousand feet, which is about 8.5 kilometers, at 18:10 Moscow time. Nine minutes later, the aircraft began to climb chaotically, it reached its maximum level at around 30.1 thousand feet – that is, 9.2 kilometers.

The business jet transmitted data about its movement and location until 18:20 – then it was at an altitude of about 6 kilometers. The plane lost 2.4 kilometers in the last 30 seconds of the flight, according to the report.

The Embraer Legacy plane crashed in the Tver region on Wednesday, August 23. On board were 10 people who could not be saved, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said. From the list of business jet passengers published by the Federal Air Transport Agency, it follows that Evgeny Prigozhin was on board the Embraer Legacy. In addition, the key Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin, as well as Nikolai Matuseev, Valery Chekalov, Alexander Totmin, Evgeny Makaryan and Sergey Propustin were on board.

The liner made a flight on the route Moscow – St. Petersburg. Before the crash, eyewitnesses reported two strong pops. Several versions of the causes of the crash are being considered. Pilot error, technical problems and external influence are considered as the reasons.