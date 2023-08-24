During one of his last TV appearances, Toto Cutugno he had told of his illness and how he had managed to become a miracle worker.

In the study of Silvia Toffaninduring the transmission very truein 2019, Toto Cutugno had let himself go to a long outburst about the terrible time he had been forced to live.

They told me that I had a malignant tumor in the prostate, which had spread to the kidneys. They removed my right kidney but now I’m fine, even if I have to have checkups every month. The only problem I have is that I can’t walk that much, so every concert I have my own stool and I sing with the guitar or the piano. I am miraculous. So I enjoy it because every day is beautiful to live, at best, with the loves you meet, without hurting anyone and without hypocrisy.

In that same interview the thanks for your great friend Albano. It was he who had helped him discover the diagnosis and undergo treatment, thanks to his doctors San Raffaele of Milan.

He took me to San Raffaele, introduced me to important people and you saved my life. Albano is one of the truest and most honest people he has ever met in his life.

Two singers who have marked the world of music and who shared a strong bond. After the news of Toto Cutugno’s disappearance, Albano himself recalled that call, which came about 15 years ago. His friend needed a specialist and after all the checks, the doctors had given him five months of life. The metastases had started and had almost reached the kidneys. But those doctors didn’t know they had a real warrior ahead of them. These five months have turned into 15 years. Albano’s story: