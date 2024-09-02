Public transport | The railway station subway opens today – live broadcast around 7:30

Public transport|The Rautatiantori metro station was closed during the summer due to renovations.

Size The Rautatiantori metro station, which was closed during the summer, has reopened on Monday morning. HS shows a live broadcast from the station from around 7:30.

The station has been closed for three months due to renovations to improve fire safety.

For passengers the most visible innovations are the glass smoke doors built at the bottom of the escalators in the quay area.

In addition, smoke headers have been built between the tracks and platforms. They separate the platforms and the tracks from each other when it comes to the actual location, when smoke has to be removed from, for example, a tunnel.

In the summer, the smoke doors between the metro stations located in the metro tunnels were also renewed, with which, for example, in the event of a fire, the Rautatientori station is isolated from the Kamppi and University of Helsinki stations.

In addition, a new sprinkler extinguishing system has been installed at the station. The lighting and acoustics of the wharf area have also been improved.

The station improving fire safety will continue even after the station has opened. Because of that, the middle part of the wharf area will be out of use until next March.