“Closing our eyes we can remember those young people with hope in their hearts and wings on the feet.” The beauty of the phrase with which the movie Carries of Fire, Holy and Sign of Athletics starts, fit perfectly into that group … of athletes who traveled to Flanders last week full of hope. A solid squad with many real medal options. The final baggage of four metals, although compensated by a good handful of rooms and fifth positions, has left a bittersweet taste. The sweet part is that Spain has a very solid block of high -level athletes (in addition to names such as Jordan Díaz, Mechaal or María Vicente, out of combat this winter) and the bitter is that the midfield has been too absent at the time of the fight for the medals, an unusual sensation, which leaves the Spanish fan offset.

Raúl Chapado He attended ABC after receiving the witness to organize the Europeans of 2027 in Valencia. His voice sounded calm, moderate, without sadness and no joy. «The first thing is to thank athletes for their courage and competitiveness, we are proud of them. Some mistakes have been made but we have lived records from Spain and historical moments such as Paula Sevilla.

The president of Spanish athletics was self -critical with the result in Apeldoorn. «As a federation we cannot feel very satisfied because we came with 14 chances of getting medals and we have only achieved four. For me the right to our level would have been 7 or 8 medals and that we have to analyze it. And we cannot forget that one of our classic folders to obtain medals in the Indoor championships has always been the midfield and we already have a few championships in which this is costing us ».

The specialties of jumps, always undervalued in Spanish athletics despite their historic collection of medals, are claimed by plated. «In jumps we have been very good. We brought five jumpers and there have been four finalists, of which two have risen to the podium. In fences and speed we have also been at an adequate level according to our brands ».

The president of the Federation insists on calmly analyzing what happened in Apeldoorn. «Now we have to make a reflection and assess what things we are not achieving the performance we believe we should be based on our potential. I have the feeling that We have missed a good opportunity to have achieved more medals And this after all is the goal in a championship. The important thing is not participation but medals. For our part, let’s say there is dissatisfaction regarding the general result and gratitude to the delivery of athletes ».

The muscular mishaps of Llopis, Jordan and War lined the team this weekend. «It is true that lately we do not have much fortune with the issue of injuries and have deprived us of some glorious moments, although it is true that this always happens and we must take it into account. I agree with ABC in the diagnosis that it has been a bittersweet championship ».

Peiró waited more

The Valencian Peiró, recently confirmed in his coach, believes that “the balance is not bad but we all expected a little more. Let’s see, on the one hand, I have the feeling that we have been on track and that is important and positive. The kids and kids have left the skin and have been brave ».

“I’m not going to say that the result has been unfair, because this is not football,” says Peiró. «For me the finalist balance is very good but the total medals has fallen short. You know me, I am nothing conformist and I think they have been improvable championships. That is the word. I think we could have been better. We have not been bad but we could have done better ».

The calendar continues and in just 11 days our athletes will face the Nanjing Short Track World Cups, a competition that has been postponed from the pandemic and that appears as a somewhat decaffeinated and with a traced appointment. Ana Peleteiro, our brand new gold from Flanders, is one of the few names of our selection that wants to play a good role in Chinese lands. Many accuse injuries, a long Indoor season and desire to lower the intensity to prepare the great summer competitions.

On the horizon two great appointments for our athletes appear. The first will have to play in June. The European Cup by nations will be played in the Madrid stadium.to an athlete by proof, perhaps the competition of greater intensity and beauty in athletics. Spain, a ninth in the Appealoorn medallero, will fight to climb positions and measure again with the great powers of the continent. Spain was fourth in the last edition, with victory of Italy.

Worldwide, the great summer event will be in Tokyo. The Japanese capital welcomes the World Cups again, 34 years after the historic event in which Mike Powell defeated Carl Lewis and flew up to 8.95 meters, a world record that is still standing. Spain was third in the medallero in the last World Cups, held in 2023 in Budapest. A very high bar.