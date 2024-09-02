Governor Gladkov: Kindergarten almost completely destroyed by Ukrainian missile

As a result of a missile from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hitting the Lvenok kindergarten in Belgorod, the building was almost completely destroyed. This was reported by Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram-channel.

“This is already the third educational institution – two kindergartens and one school – where there were either direct hits or explosions in the immediate vicinity and a large amount of damage,” the governor said.

Gladkov visited the site of the destroyed kindergarten and reported that it is necessary to ensure the safety of children in the Belgorod region.

According to him, in such conditions, it is impossible to start the school year in a face-to-face and distance learning format on Kharkovskaya Gora in Belgorod. The authorities have decided to transfer the work of all educational institutions, including kindergartens, to an online format for a week. If there is no one to leave the child with, parents can contact the Belgorod Education Department. Children will be promptly placed in other educational institutions, Gladkov said.

On Monday morning, September 2, a missile hazard siren sounded in Belgorod and a series of explosions occurred. Eyewitnesses later reported that one of the kindergartens was damaged — the building’s roof was destroyed. As Gladkov specified, direct hits on social and commercial facilities were recorded in the city.