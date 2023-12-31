Public transport | Problems on HSL's website and application, possibly caused by a denial of service attack

The capital region's public transport application has slowed down on Sunday. The reason is possibly a new denial of service attack.

Helsinki the regional transport (HSL) application, Route guide and website have been working poorly on New Year's Eve.

The reason for this is possibly a denial of service attack, he says Saana Lehtinen About HSL's communication. The exact cause is currently being investigated.

This year, HSL was the target of a large denial of service attack in October, for example.

Leaflet according to the application and the website work, but slower than normal. So far, drivers have not been given exceptional instructions for, for example, checking travel tickets purchased through the application.

“There haven't been any long breaks, but patience is needed,” says Lehtinen.

METRO runs on New Year's Eve so that the last departures are from Kivenlahti at 1:11 a.m., from Vuosaari at 1:07 a.m. and from Mellunmäki at 1:15 a.m.

The last metro from Rautatientorti departs to Mellunmäki at 1:33 a.m., to Vuosaari at 1:41 a.m. and to Kivenlahti at 1:36 a.m.

Both lines run at 15-minute intervals until the end of the service, when there is a 7.5-minute interval between Kivenlahti and Itäkeskus.

There will also be additional trains on New Year's Eve in the local train service. More detailed schedules can be found on HSL's website.

On New Year's Day, 1.1. is Sunday traffic.