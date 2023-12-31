2023 says goodbye and, as usual, the best films are also remembered as the years go by. Some tapes have been recorded with the narrative of the end of year partys, becoming a classic to watch before the New Year. That is why in this note we tell you which are the five films that you cannot miss before 2024.

Figures like Sandra Bullock either Michael Corleone are some of the stars who act in these films to see this December 31. We invite you to discover the classic and favorite end-of-year movies.

YOU CAN SEE: National cinema in 2023: the most viewed Peruvian films of the year

The five movies to see at the end of the year

1. 'Ghostbusters 2'

The sequel to the 1984 supernatural comedy directed by Ivan Reitman reaches its climax on New Year's Eve. With a slimy threat looming over New York, the Ghostbusters must rely on the collaboration and willingness of their fellow citizens to repel the evil spirits.

'Ghostbusters 2', a family comedy to watch this end of the year. Photo: YouTube screenshot

YOU CAN SEE: The disturbing commercial in which Doña Florinda 'transforms' into Chavo del 8

2. 'While you were sleeping'

'While You Were Sleeping' is an American romantic comedy directed by Jon Turteltaub and released in 1995. The plot follows Lucy Moderatz (played by Sandra Bullock), a lonely ticket clerk on the Chicago subway, who saves an attractive man named Peter Callaghan (played by Peter Gallagher) from being hit by a train. After the rescue, Peter falls into a coma, and Lucy, through a series of misunderstandings, is mistaken as his fiancee by Peter's family.

3. 'The apartment'

In this Oscar-winning Best Picture, insurance salesman CC Baxter (played by Jack Lemmon) falls in love with hapless elevator operator Fran Kubelik (Shirley MacLaine). The only downside is that her apartment becomes the meeting place between Fran and Baxter's married boss, Mr. Sheldrake (Fred MacMurray). Unfortunately, it is on New Year's Eve that Fran breaks up with Sheldrake and runs through the city streets toward Baxter, carrying a bottle of champagne with her.

4. 'The Godfather 2'

There has never been a kiss New Year more tense than the one Michael Corleone (played by Al Pacino) gives to Fredo (John Cazale). At a party in Havana that fades before it begins, Michael confesses to Fredo: “I know it was you, Fredo. You broke my heart. You've broken my heart.”

YOU CAN SEE: The Top 20 of 2023: the most viewed films in Peru throughout the year

5. 'Sex and the city'

'Sex and the City' or also titled 'And Just Like That', was one of the first films in the saga (2008). It's about how each of Carrie's friends spend her first New Year's Eve away from her loved ones. The protagonist decides to venture on public transportation to visit Miranda in Brooklyn. This moment also represents the first time Stanford and Anthony share a kiss on a different New Year's Eve.

#year #movies #goodbye