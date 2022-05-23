Public transport HSL presents a significant remuneration program to its senior management and specially appointed key personnel

On Tuesday, the Helsinki Region Transport Board, which is responsible for organizing public transport, approved a new remuneration system for managers and separately appointed key personnel.

Public transport Helsinki Region Transport (HSL) is responsible for organizing a new type of remuneration system for its management. If implemented, the new incentive scheme could bring HSL to the CEO To Mika Nykänen as well as up to 30 percent of the regular annual earnings of the managers of the result areas.

Heads of unit and specially appointed, deserving key personnel would be remunerated up to 15%, respectively.

Performance bonus scheme The reform has started after the change of CEO to Nykäs and the new board last autumn. Nykänen was elected to his position in late 2020.

HSL’s Board of Directors is due to decide on an incentive scheme for management and key personnel at its meeting on Tuesday. If it is decided to distribute the awards, admissions to the program will be designated during the current year.

In principle, the CEO, the heads of the business areas and the heads of the units would be able to participate. In addition, Nykänen would have the power to nominate other key personnel, and HSL’s board of directors would actually decide on the key personnel.

The incentive scheme for management and key personnel would be valid for the three-year period 2022–2025. Future similar programs would be decided separately.

Reward would be based on annual salaries, excluding benefits in kind, bonuses and other allowances. Remuneration of management and key personnel would also be based on better-than-normal performance.

The new type of remuneration is intended to get the recipients to commit to HSL’s service both during and after the remuneration period. The fees would not be paid until the end of the three-year period in tranches between 2026 and 2027.

I lead In addition to remuneration, HSL would also distribute performance bonuses to all employees. The annual performance bonuses for all personnel would not exceed the monthly salary calculated from the annual salary.

HSL’s performance bonus scheme, which has been in force until now, has been in place since 2011. According to a ground plan to be submitted to HSL’s Board of Directors, it is now to be divided into “two mutually reinforcing parts”.