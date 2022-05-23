The first official teaser trailer of the new film has just been presented starring Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1.

The teaser trailer has been published on the official Paramount Picture YouTube channel, and you can view it by clicking on the link in the source at the end of the article.

Finally, after a long delay between postponements of various kinds, and also thanks to the pandemic, the new film dedicated to the adventures of Ethan Hunt, a member of the Impossible Mission Force, in charge of carrying out the most delicate missions, has finally been officially announced through a trailer. dangerous.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning is distributed by Paramount Picturesand features a very respectable and full-fledged cast, with the names of:

Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Frederick Schmidt.

In short, a nice varied and large cast, as one would expect from a chapter of Mission Impossible.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 will be directed by Christoper McQuarrie, and will arrive in cinemas on July 14, 2023. The date, except for changes, concerns precisely the release in Italian cinemas.

Tom Cruisewho plays the main protagonist in this new chapter of Mission Impossible, he has also recently been at work in another major film productionwhich bears the name of Top Gun: Maverick, of which you can read our review here.

T.op Gun: Maverick is out in Italian cinemas in a few daysmore precisely on May 22, 2022, we can only invite you to go to the cinema and then why not, share your opinions about the film.

Who knows, in the future, according to some rumors, it might be possible to see Tom Cruise in some productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universeif you are curious you just have to read our article about it.