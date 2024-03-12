The Department of Public Services in Ras Al Khaimah has completed decorating the main streets, public squares and bridges with decorative and lighting arrangements, in an annual tradition that the emirate is keen on celebrating the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, to highlight the aesthetic face of the emirate, in an environment filled with flavors of faith and to promote Ramadan spirituality that enhances the joy of the people and visitors in the holy month.

The department completed the process of decorating the emirate's streets and bridges and installing a wide range of geometric lighting formations and religious phrases inspired by the occasion and expressing the joy of residents and residents with the arrival of the month of goodness.

The shapes and expressions were carefully chosen to suit the local environment and ways of celebrating the Holy Month in the UAE and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in particular, where emphasis was placed on using the shapes of mosques, crescents and lanterns that express the spiritual values ​​of the Holy Month using energy-saving LED lighting, giving an aesthetic view that reflects the city. Its environs are radiant and beautiful.

The efforts of the Public Services Department to create a Ramadan atmosphere throughout the city come through 600 illuminated units extending in 42 locations on vital streets and bridges, covering many of the city’s main streets and the city center, in addition to the city entrances and a number of roundabouts.