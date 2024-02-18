Public finance | Everyone has the right to extremely expensive treatments, and medical costs are skyrocketing – the reason is a 20-year-old interpretation of the constitution

It is difficult to tackle the swelling costs of medicine and specialized medical care, because behind it is a 20-year-old interpretation of the constitution. Is it set in stone?

Fabry the disease became a precedent 20 years ago. The disease is an inherited disease of fat metabolism that causes changes in, for example, the kidneys and the heart.

It is not immediately life-threatening, but in practice the life expectancy of patients is shortened by 15–20 years.