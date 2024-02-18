Helldivers 2 not only has it proven to be one of the most successful games of this early 2024, but it is also proving that it is not a flash in the pan, with numbers that have been rising day by day at a constant rate since launch. In the last few hours it has even been exceeded the ceiling of 330,000 concurrent users on Steam.

To be precise, 333,827 concurrent players were recorded at 9pm last night, a result that also beats the maximum peak ever recorded by Destiny 2 (316,750) and, albeit very slightly, that of Starfield (330,723).

At the moment, Helldivers 2 is in 28th place in the ranking of games with the highest number of concurrent users registered on the Valve platform and in the next few hours it could climb further positions and surpass other heavyweights such as Monster Hunter World (334,684) and GTA 5 ( 364.548).