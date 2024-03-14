The first lady appears prominently in the meeting publicity piece and her photo is twice the size of the one used for the party's national president

The current prominence of the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, is portrayed on a Workers' Party poster to announce a meeting of women from the party. Four women appear in the promotional material. On the left side and in front of the others is Janja. In the right corner and with a photo half the size is the federal deputy for Paraná Gleisi Hoffmann, current national president of the party.

The PT Women's National Plenary will be held on March 19, 2024, at 7 pm, via videoconference (via the Zoom platform). The other two women on the poster are the Minister of Women, Cida Gonçalves, and the PT's National Secretary of Women, Anne Moura.

The prominence given to Janja is also part of the PT's plans to use the first lady's electoral assets to mobilize militancy in the 2024 municipal election. She is considered by the party's leadership as a person capable of influencing the electorate in favor of the supported candidates by the party and should appear more and more at PT events across the country.

Although she always reports having been a member of the party since her youth, Janja, 57 years old, was not a widely known member of the party until a few years ago, when she started dating President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. They got married in May 2022.

Gleisi Hoffmann, 58 years old, has a longer history at national level. She was active as a young woman in the secondary movement, when she was linked to the PC do B. She joined the PT in 1989. In 2010, she was elected senator for the PT of Paraná. She then won 2 terms as deputy, in 2018 and 2022.

Janja has held the position of main advisor for the president's 3rd term Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). He is one of the few people who criticizes and warns about the government's conduct. The function is recognized by the head of the Executive himself, who set up the leadership of his administration with ministers who were not part of his political trajectory and, therefore, do not have the freedom to give “tips to the boss”.

As shown by the Power360, anyone who wants to talk to Lula at night and on weekends, when the couple is at Palácio do Alvorada, has to go through the first lady's scrutiny. The PT member does not have his own cell phone and relies on his wife's help to make and receive calls. Although it seems like an ordinary task, the filter shows Janja's influence.