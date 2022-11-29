By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The PT deputies will support the re-election of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), announced this Tuesday the leader of the group, Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), signaling the movement of the next government to build a support base in the House.

Once an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, Lira built a strong candidacy for a new term in charge of the Chamber and received the support of the left-wing parties PT and PSB.

“We decided to support the re-election of President Arthur Lira, understanding that we have a country’s agenda, an agenda for building Brazil”, said Lopes to journalists, recalling that Lira was the first of the authorities to publicly pronounce herself acknowledging the result of the ballot boxes in the second round of the presidential election.

“We understand that this institutional stability is fundamental”, he added.

The leader added that this Tuesday he will start talks with the other parties that make up the transition team – there would be at least 15 – for the construction of a bloc allied with the government of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“We understand that it is possible to build a government bloc that can give the country, give President Lula, stability, governance, a solid base, to implement what was contracted by the Brazilian people at the polls on October 30th”, evaluated the leader PT.

The PT has lived, in the past, disastrous experiences involving the presidency of the Chamber. In 2015, the failed attempt by the PT to defeat Eduardo Cunha (MDB-RJ, at the time) in the election for the Presidency of the Chamber generated a malaise ,

It was the rupture of the political alliance between the PT and the then mayor, Eduardo Cunha (MDB-RJ, at the time), which resulted in the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in 2016.

At the time, Cunha was the main leader of the centrão. Today, it is Lira who occupies the post, a power achieved, in part, point out opponents of the deputy, by the flow of resources supplied by the so-called Secret Budget.

The nod to Lira, by the way, can help the PT and the elected government in articulating the Transition PEC when it reaches the Chamber. The Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution makes it possible to pay the Bolsa Família of 600 reais in 2023, among other points, from the exceptionalization of the spending ceiling.