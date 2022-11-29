For the first time since November 23, Kiev returns to darkness. The blackouts resume, while the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, assures that “the allies are providing unprecedented support”. All while the threat of new missile raids by Moscow’s forces looms: bombs continue to fall on Kherson, while in Odessa a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for displaying a Russian flag. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Navy warns that Russian warships – with a total of 84 Kalibr-type cruise missiles – are ready for combat in the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

Meanwhile, in Italy, the amendment that would have extended until 31 December 2023 the authorization for the transfer of military vehicles, materials and equipment to Kiev by the Italian government has been withdrawn. The new text will be in the Council of Ministers already this Thursday or next, even if the calendar is very crowded. In the meantime, our country is mobilizing to help Kiev on the energy supply front. “We have sent 5 generators, about 51 tons of electrical material and 500 automatic switches, all material that is used to keep the Ukrainian electricity grid alive”, said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, assuring “the availability of our civil protection, which is one of the best in the world, providing experience in helping displaced people and increasing the number of refugees from Ukraine to other parts of Europe if necessary”.