For the first time since November 23, Kiev returns to darkness. The blackouts resume, while the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, assures that “the allies are providing unprecedented support”. All while the threat of new missile raids by Moscow’s forces looms: bombs continue to fall on Kherson, while in Odessa a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for displaying a Russian flag. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Navy warns that Russian warships – with a total of 84 Kalibr-type cruise missiles – are ready for combat in the Black and Mediterranean Seas.
Meanwhile, in Italy, the amendment that would have extended until 31 December 2023 the authorization for the transfer of military vehicles, materials and equipment to Kiev by the Italian government has been withdrawn. The new text will be in the Council of Ministers already this Thursday or next, even if the calendar is very crowded. In the meantime, our country is mobilizing to help Kiev on the energy supply front. “We have sent 5 generators, about 51 tons of electrical material and 500 automatic switches, all material that is used to keep the Ukrainian electricity grid alive”, said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, assuring “the availability of our civil protection, which is one of the best in the world, providing experience in helping displaced people and increasing the number of refugees from Ukraine to other parts of Europe if necessary”.
Kadyrov: “The Pope does not know the attitude of Muslims towards the enemy”
“It is a pity that a world-famous religious personality does not know the attitude of Muslims towards the enemy.” The reaction of the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov who responds to the statements of Pope Francis, who speaking to the Jesuit magazine “America” denounced that “the most cruel” in the Russian army in Ukraine are “the Chechens and the Buryats”. Kaduyrov denies the Pontiff that he is unaware of the attitude of Muslims towards the enemy. “I could recall with disdain the Inquisition, the Crusades, or even mention…the recent executions of unarmed Russian soldiers, but I would rather tell you what every Chechen is guided by, both in war and in civilian life. This is Islam. We never start a battle without a peace offering, as the Prophet Muhammad says. And we’ve done it since the beginning of this “special operation”, probably dozens of times.
Senior US official: “Washington-Moscow “Red Line” used only once”
The “red line” created between the US and Russian militaries at the start of Moscow’s war against Ukraine has only been used once. A senior US official reported this to Reuters, specifying that it was Washington that used the hotline to “initiate a descalation”. It is not clear what episode triggered the alarm, however the official ruled out that it was the fall of a missile in Poland on 15 November. More likely, according to other sources, were the operations of Russian forces against critical infrastructures such as the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
