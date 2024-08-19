Along with the TCG, VGC and Go, Pokémon UNITE has become one of the pillars of the series’ competitive experience. As part of the announcements made during the closing of the Pokémon World Championships 2024, it has been revealed that Tencent’s MOBA TiMi will receive new characters.

As part of a new trailer, three new characters have been confirmed to be arriving in Pokémon UNITE in the coming months. It all starts with Armarouge, which will be available in the MOBA starting next September 12Following this, Darkrai will arrive sometime in October. Finally, in November, players will be able to enjoy Psyduck, which will not evolve into Golduck.

In this way, we are presented with a good selection focused on closing the year. Like other Pokémon, these three have unique abilities that will make them stand out. Considering the popularity that characters like Ho-Oh and Ceruledge have had since their release, It is more than certain that Armarouge, Darkrai and Psyduck will also have the opportunity to shine..

Remember, it all starts with the arrival of Armarouge will be coming to Pokémon UNITE on September 12, followed by Darkrai in October and Psyduck in November. Likewise, it is very likely that we will see more Pokémon in the future. In related topics, trailer confirms the release date of Pokémon TCG Pocket. Likewise, these were the champions of the Pokémon World Championships 2024.

Author’s Note:

This is a pretty interesting pick. Considering that legendaries always end up offering broken abilities, I don’t want to even imagine what Darkrai will do. Armarouge, on the other hand, seems like it will become an interesting choice for those who focus on physical attacks. Unfortunately, I don’t see much potential for Psyduck, although I could be wrong here.

Via: Pokémon UNITE