Since the remake of Silent Hill 2 fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival. Although its trailers so far caused controversy for various reasons, it has just received a new one. This one focuses entirely on its story, characters, and tone.

The new trailer of Silent Hill 2 focuses a lot on the conversation between James and Maria in prison. It also shows certain scenes with little Laura and gives us our first full look at Eddie Dombrowski who looks even more disturbed than in the original.

While the trailer focuses more on the narrative aspect, it also features some gameplay samples. These are also more focused on exploring the grotesque settings of the town and Not so much in his combat, which has been the cause of much controversy.

Source: Konami.

This could be one of the last trailers for the Silent Hill 2 remake before its release on October 8 for PlayStation 5 and PC. As such, it set the tone for this installment very well and could leave those who didn’t have the chance to play the original intrigued.

What is Silent Hill 2 about?

In Silent Hill 2 we follow the character of James Sunderland. He is a widower who receives a letter from his dead wife who tells him that she is waiting for him in the eponymous town. Upon arriving there, he encounters a nightmare full of strange monsters and people apparently tormented by their past.

The original is often cited as one of the best games ever made. This is due to its narrative, settings, themes, creature design, and music. We’ll see if Bloober Team can do justice to this title so that new generations fall in love with it. Does it catch your attention?

