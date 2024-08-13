Psycho: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, Tuesday 13 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4, Psycho will be broadcast, a 1960 film directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Janet Leigh, Anthony Perkins, John Gavin and Vera Miles. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Phoenix, Friday, December 11, 2:43 p.m. Marion Crane, a beautiful young secretary at a real estate agency, is in love with Sam Loomis, an entrepreneur and owner of a hardware store, with whom she has been having a secret relationship for some time, consisting of fleeting meetings in a hotel during his lunch break. That day, the owner closes a $40,000 deal on a new house. The buyer, instead of paying with checks, brings 400 $100 bills. The owner gives them to Marion, whom he trusts, entrusting her with the task of depositing them into the bank as soon as possible. She leaves with the money, but leaves for a completely different destination.

After a long car ride, feeling tired, she decides to sleep in the car. Suddenly she is woken up by a policeman, who asks her some questions to understand her situation. Marion sets off again, but notices that the policeman is following her. In the nearest town she stops at a car dealer and changes her car so as not to leave any traces. Back in the car, after a few hours, surprised by a sudden and pouring rain, she leaves the highway without realizing it. However, she spots the sign of a motel (the “Bates Motel”), surmounted by an enormous house located on a hill nearby. While looking at one of the windows of the house with the light on, Marion notices the shadow of a woman moving in a room. Arriving at the motel, the latter honks the horn and is joined by the young owner and manager, Norman Bates, who tells her that the motel has been vacant for some time because, after the change of route of the highway, it is on a secondary road (only now does Marion realize that she took the wrong road). The young man immediately appears kind and, after giving the girl room number 1, invites her to dinner at his house with him and her mother.

Psycho: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Psycho, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Anthony PerkinsNorman Bates

Vera Miles: Lila Crane

Janet LeighMarion Crane

John GavinSam Loomis

Martin BalsamMilton Arbogast

John McIntire as Sheriff Al Chambers

Simon Oakland: Dr. Fred Richmond

Vaughn TaylorGeorge Lowery

Frank AlbertsonTom Cassidy

Lurene Tuttle: Eliza Chambers, the sheriff’s wife

Patricia Hitchcock: Caroline, Marion’s colleague

John Anderson:Charlie

Mort Mills: Patrolman

Fletcher Allen: Sidewalk Cop

Alfred Hitchcock: Man with Texan Hat

Ted Knight: guard

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Psycho live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Tuesday 13 August 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rete 4. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Mediaset Infinity platform.