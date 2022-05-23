Psychology Lifestyles drive anxiety into wild growth

A person can be alarmingly anxious without being able to tell the reason. It can be caused by a body disorder that insidiously affects the brain.

ANXIETY is to the extent necessary for man, as it helps to avoid dangers and annoyances. Up to a certain point, anxiety keeps a person alert and alert.

But anxiety can be beyond everyday needs. So-called anxiety disorders have increased in the 21st century. As a group, they are the most common mental health disorders both in Finland and in the world.