Dean of the Faculty of Psychology, TA KFU named after Vernadsky Evgeny Cherny in an interview with Sputnik in Crimea radio uncovered ways to deal with burnout. According to him, proper organization of rest will help to alleviate this condition.

“Of course, throughout the year we accumulate stress, especially in a pandemic. And now we see an opportunity to relax ahead. The “effect of a tired traveler” is triggered, who wanders through the desert, sees an oasis in the distance, but he has no strength for these last meters, “said the psychologist.

Related materials:

According to Cherny, burnout can be overcome with the help of psychological practices: meditation, auto-training and other techniques that can be mastered with the help of specialists. But you can help yourself on your own. The first thing to do is to make good use of the recreational opportunities.

The expert explained that at work there are minutes or hours when you can calmly relax, you need to afford it. In addition, you should diversify your life and avoid routine, for example, breaking activities into blocks that require different abilities.

Cherny recalled that the change of activity switches, maintains activity and pushes out of monotony. The psychologist also advised to spend more time with family and pleasant people in order to get positive emotions. A good opportunity for this will be New Year’s Eve at the festive table.

Earlier it became known that the majority of residents of Russia – 75 percent – suffer from emotional burnout, this follows from a study of the online recruiting platform HeadHunter and the digital medical service Doctor Nearby. The respondents indicated a lack of joy at work, persistent feelings of guilt and bitterness, decreased concentration, sleep disturbance, and fatigue.