Ultratriathlon Rait Ratasepp pulled 60 full-distance triathlons in 60 days, even though he crashed with the car and the bike went to scrap: “I want to see what my body and mind can do”

Estonian ultra-athlete Rait Ratasepp pulled 60 full-distance triathlons in 60 days, even though he crashed with the car and the bike went to scrap. For Ratasepp, who works as a lawyer, the hardest place was to explain to his son why his father had not been at home for a long time.

In Finnish in the national landscape Koli sowed seeds for a very special sports career ten years ago.

In October 2011, an Estonian was ranked 15th in the 84-kilometer ultrasound of the Danger Marathon Rait Ratasepp. He was one of 46 finishers and spent about eleven and a half hours on a grueling journey. The difference to the winner was more than two hours.

“It was my first ultrasound. Before that, I had only run marathons, ”Ratasepp, who lives in Tartu, recalls in a telephone interview.

Since then, the 38-year-old Ratasepp has focused on ultratriathlon and taken his hobby to almost incomprehensible proportions.

At the beginning of December, after surprising difficulties, Ratasepp successfully completed his fierce one-man challenge. For 60 days in a row, he pulled a full-distance triathlon consisting of 3.8 miles of swimming, 180 miles of cycling and a marathon run (42.2 km).

During those 60 days, Ratasepp swam a total of 228 kilometers, cycled 10,800 kilometers and ran 2,532 kilometers. His triathlon times averaged 10.57.40 and his marathons 3.14.39.

Ratasepp performed his 60 triathlon in Fuerteventura, Canary Islands. Swimming took place in a 50-meter pool for safety reasons and other species on a standard route from day to day.

There were 1,779 meters of ascent on the bike path, and driving was hampered by strong winds, especially in the last days.

The contract could be compared to “everesting”. It is a well-known challenge, at least among active cyclists, to ride 8,848 meters of ascent vertically. The name comes from the fact that the height of Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, is 8,848 meters.

In 60 days, Ratasepp drove 106,740 ascent meters, which is practically 12 times everesting.

“ “At first I thought this was here because I felt a lot of pain.”

The Fuerteventura cycle route had a total elevation of almost 1,800 meters measured vertically.

It was however, it was rumored that Ratasepp’s contract would have ended on the 14th. At the time, a car collided with him on a cycling leg.

“It was my fault,” Ratasepp admits directly, saying he was not careful enough about the situation at the turning point of the bike path.

Like a miracle trade, he survived bruises, superficial wounds, and scratches, but the bike went completely wrecked.

“It was a lucky accident as the car hit the rear wheel of my bike. I don’t remember anything about how I fell. At first I thought ‘this was here’ because I felt a lot of pain. The crash happened near the beach, and from there the lifeguard rushed to give me first aid. After half an hour, I realized my bones and muscles were fine. Then I decided to go on and get to the finish line at least that day. ”

After a delay of a couple of hours, Ratasepp continued the day’s contract with a rental bike. For he also drove the next six days before the necessary spare parts for his own bike had been obtained.

During a corona pandemic, sourcing spare parts for that level of wheels has been very difficult everywhere. Spare parts were brought to Ratasepp, including a new wheel frame, from Estonia.

According to Ratasepp, only the saddle of the bike and part of the transmission and braking system remained intact.

“Many have asked why I didn’t have another bike to spare. It is an economic issue. The bike I use costs 15,000 euros, so I can’t afford another one like that. ”

When his own carefully sized and adjusted bike was out of the game for a week, Ratasepp had great difficulty riding a rental bike.

“After that, there were no more problems when I got my own bike back. If I hadn’t been able to continue on my own bike, I wouldn’t have gotten to the end. Without the accident, this would have been the best performance of my career physically, ”says Ratasepp, who had previously run a full-distance triathlon for 20 and 40 days in a row.

“ “Sport is my passion and my way of life”

Rait Ratasepp and accessories.

Kolarin recovery from the bumps caused by it took four weeks. Especially at first, Ratasepp was able to sleep very poorly, because changing his lying position due to wounds always led to waking up.

“During the 40-day challenge, I slept an average of six hours and 52 minutes a day, but now I was able to sleep a lot less. That was the hardest part of the challenge. ”

There were even minor physical problems before the crash. In the early days, she suffered from dehydration at a temperature of 35 to 36 degrees because she was not allowed to drink enough.

“Then my power level waned, as seen on the bike’s power meter.”

Of course, the two-month contract is also difficult mentally, but Ratasepp also had experience from it after the previous 20- and 40-day challenges.

“It was especially difficult mentally because my family was at home in Estonia and I couldn’t meet them. My five-year-old son asked on the phone many times where I am and when I will come home. He couldn’t understand why I was away for so long. Those were difficult times when I had to explain it. ”

“ “I couldn’t swim and I didn’t have the proper equipment.”

Rait Ratasepp learned to swim for himself, and his swimming technique therefore became unique.

But what makes a person engage in such rumors? Ratasepp has heard this question so many times that he has written an answer on his website.

“The shortest answer is that I love this. Sport is my passion and lifestyle. I want to see what my body and mind can do. I am motivated and excited about developing my body and mind and getting to know how they work. My goal is to do things better and get further than before, ”Ratasepp writes.

Ratasepp’s ending as an ultratriathlonist is an exciting story against the background that when he was under 15 he didn’t play any sports.

Then he got excited, first about boxing. Gradually, I became interested in running, but at first it was just endurance training required for boxing.

“I liked running so much that I left boxing. Then I ran for ten years before I found the triathlon. ”

Admittedly, the first contact with the triathlon was not very encouraging.

“I couldn’t swim and I didn’t have the proper equipment. I had learned to swim myself, and my swimming was technically poor. When I got out of the water, the others were already gone, and the running was difficult at the time. It was a sad experience. ”

Rait Ratasepp had his own “number tag” for each day. Picture of the goal of the eighth day.

Triathlon remained for eight years until a friend of Ratasepp founded a sports club for the sport and attracted him to join.

“That’s when I started the triathlon properly and learned to love it. Running is definitely my best sport. I’ve run over 70,000 miles in 21 years and really invested in it. Cycling has gradually improved, but swimming is still very challenging. I learned the wrong technique myself, and now it’s hard to get rid of it. ”

Ratasepp says that ultra trips are good for him because in cycling and running he is able to patch up bad swimming.

His record in the single full triathlon trip is 9.05.21. It was born in the Tallinn Ironman competition in 2020.

During his sports activities, Ratasepp studied to become a lawyer at the University of Tartu. In 2013, he left his permanent job at a large law firm and moved to work as a lawyer part-time.

This leaves him with more time for practice and family life. Ratasepp says that he trains for more than a thousand hours a year.

“As I prepare for these challenges, the amount of training is greater. This year it is about 1,400 hours, but the most important thing is not quantity but quality. ”

Ratasepp is largely a blacksmith of his own career. He says he got the help of a professional coach for swimming years ago but is now completely on his own.

“I’ve read a lot about coaching and picked out the things that work best for me.”

Ratasepp admits that there would be many good coaches on offer to help prepare for one triathlon.

“But there are no coaches who know what it means to pull 20, 40 or 60 full trips in a row. They don’t know how my mind works and what’s really important then in training. No coach would make me do the kind of training I have done myself. ”

Sports-related costs, such as equipment, travel and assistant fees, Ratasepp says will be covered by sponsorship income.

“I also get small cash grants from my fans.”

However, the actual income is accrued from the work of a lawyer.

Ratasepp says he took on the challenge of 60 consecutive triathlons with the support of guardians and other assistants, largely because he had a lot of problems with previous 20- and 40-day contracts.

“I wanted to try again to see how I was doing with good preparation and how I was doing until the last day.”

What happens next?

It has taken time to make up for the sleep deficit in Fuerteventura, and it has been worth recovering carefully anyway. Gradually, it’s time to get back to normal training.

Ratasepp admits there are plans, but when nothing has been agreed, it is not yet possible to talk about them.

Next summer, he plans to at least take part in competitions, that is, face opponents. One goal is to take part in an ultra-race in Switzerland, where a full-distance triathlon will be drawn for five days in a row.

“There, the goal is to perform as quickly as possible. I want to get there in less than ten hours every day. That race is on an easy track, so I think it’s possible, ”says Ratasepp.