In the aftermath of an accident at work or an occupational disease that generates permanent invalidity or leaves surviving family members, the damage and repercussions are also those that are not seen and that nobody talks about, and fall at the same time on family members: these are the problems psychological problems that become boulders, of which the Consolidated Accident Law of 1965, with all the recognized services, does not take into account. For this reason, the Association between mutilated and work-disabled workers (Anmil), the ‘Let’s support them immediately’ Foundation and the National Council of the Order of Psychologists have joined together to raise awareness among the institutions on overcoming this situation and create a memorandum of understanding for facilitated access to psychological support for those who have suffered tragic events at work.

The agreement will be presented, on the initiative of Senator Tilde Minasi, member of the Health and Labor Commission of the Senate, today at 10.30 in the Sala Zuccari of Palazzo Giustiniani. In addition to the presidents of Cnop David Lazzari, Anmil Zoello Forni and the Anmil Foundation “Let’s support them immediately” Francesco Costantino, and Minasi, Franco Bettoni, Inail president and the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Elvira Calderone will intervene.

The agreement – explains a note – was born with the intention of providing the necessary psychological care, too often inadequate, to those who have suffered psychological trauma as a result of work shocks and has the objective of trying to adequately treat emotional disorders and relational that follow for the resumption of a dignified “normal” and happy life.

According to the latest Inail data available, referring to January 2021, the service is aimed at around 570,000 disabled people with permanent work disabilities, of which 490,000 men and 80,000 women, around 300,000 with motor disabilities, around 120,000 psycho-sensory disabled, around 30,000 with cardiovascular disabilities and the remaining 120,000 with other disabilities.

“The psychological and emotional consequences of an accident at work, as well as the repercussions on daily life, continue to be devastating – underlines Forni, who lost his leg at the age of 13 working in a glass factory – if we think of the loneliness in which the victims who do not find support in institutions that deal only with physical recovery and do not intervene in the psychological one. Social health and the serene return to work of the victims must also be a priority for targeted intervention programs. In 2016 we collected 50,000 signatures for a popular initiative bill that would restore dignity to work victims and better protection by also providing psychological support for which today, however, our category is forced to bear the costs themselves. This is why we are here to do our part thanks to the availability of the Order of Psychologists “.