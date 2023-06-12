The former Premier died at the age of 86 at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan

Italy stops. In the late morning of today came the news of the death of Silvio Berlusconi. The former Premier died at the age of 86 at the San Raffaele in Milan due to a long illness that had affected him for some time now. In the last few hours, great concern had arisen towards the President, whose health conditions have worsened.

This morning, around 9:30, Paolo and Marina Berlusconi they went to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where the former Premier was hospitalized. The two were then joined by the President’s fourth child, Eleonora. We recall that Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized in ordinary hospitalization at the San Raffaele Hospital for some checks made after the anomaly of some values ​​found in the last tests.

These are the words of bulletin released by Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri a few days ago:

President Silvio Berlusconi he is currently hospitalized at the San Raffaele Hospital for scheduled checks in relation to the known haematological pathology, meets the clinical criteria of normal medical practice and is not related to any criticality or alarm.

This, however, the words of the bulletin released after the recovery by the former prime minister last April 5:

President Silvio Berlusconi is currently hospitalized in intensive care for the treatment of a lung infection. The infectious event is part of a chronic hematological condition of which he has been a carrier for some time: Lchronic myelomonocytic eukemia, of which the persistent chronic phase and the absence of evolutionary characteristics in acute leukemia have been ascertained.

Silvio Berlusconi: what is the disease the knight suffered from

The disease that struck Silvio Berlusconi, the myelomonocytic leukemiais the most frequent of the myelodysplastic-myeloproliferative syndromes. In detail, it is a pathology characterized by a dizzying increase in white blood cells.

This is what we read on the site of theAIL (Italian association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma):